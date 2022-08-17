Godavari all set to create havoc in Andhra Pradesh yet again

With the Godavari level rising, people shift to safer places on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

The Godavari is all set to create havoc in Andhra Pradesh as the third flood warning is in force at Bhadrachalam. By Wednesday night, the flood water level was 54.40 feet at Bhadrachalam, where third warning is in force.

Life along river Godavari and the Sabari has been paralysed with scores of habitations remaining cut off.

Floodwater entered the habitations along the Sabari in Chintoor. The Chintoor-Bhadrachalam road totally was cut off without any possibility to ply bus and transportation services.

According to the Godavari Head Works Division, the second flood warning is in the force at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage and 15.12 lakh cusecs of flood water is being discharged into the Eastern and Central Delta. By Thursday, the inflow is expected to rise at Dowleswaram.

In an official release, Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that all the revenue and other officials had been on alert to tackle the flood situation.