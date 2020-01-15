‘Goda Kalyanam’ brings down curtain on Dhanurmasam festivities

The month-long Dhanurmasam festivities marking the Tamil month of Margazhi came to a grand close at all Vaishnavite temples in and around Tirupati on Tuesday.

‘Goda Kalyanam’, the celestial wedding of Sri Andal Ammavaru, also known as Godha Devi, was performed amid chanting of Vedic hymns and musical retreat by artistes of Annamacharya Project, even as the processional deities of Sri Ranganatha and Goda Devi were being brought from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple.

‘Tiruppavai Parayanam’, the rendition of the 30 hymns, penned by Goda Devi, taken up on a huge scale by the TTD, came to a grand close at all the 243 centres across the country.

Procession

Noted orator and professor at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha Chakravarthy Ranganathan presented the hymns along with the literary as well as metaphorical meanings, which turned out to be a feast for the ears of the devout. Prof. Ranganathan also gave an impressive lecture on the glory of ‘Tiruppavai’ at Sri Ahobila Mutt premises coinciding with the holy Margazhi month.

As a grand finale, the week-long ‘Neerattotsavam’ of Sri Andal observed at Govindaraja Swamy came to a close on Monday evening. The deity was taken in a procession on golden ‘Tiruchi’.