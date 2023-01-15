ADVERTISEMENT

Goda Devi Kalyanam held grandly at Dokiparru Mahakshetram 

January 15, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special rituals were performed on the occasion and a host of cultural programs were organised including the rendering of Annamacharya Keertans

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Goda Devi  Kalyanam was performed grandly at Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Krishna district on the occasion of Sankranti, on Saturday. 

Devotees thronged the temple and attended the celestial marriage ceremony of the deities, for which elaborate arrangements were made under the supervision of the temple’s founder trustees P.V. Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy.

Special rituals were performed on the occasion and a host of cultural programs were organised including the rendering of Annamacharya Keertans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marking the occasion, temple authorities launched six new Sevas, namely Saraswathi Yagam, Putrakameshti Yagam, Navagraha Homam, Lakshmi Yagam, Sri Venkateswara Vratham and Mahasudarsana Yagam.

Trustees Mr. Krishna Reddy, Ms. Sudha Reddy, P.V. Subba Reddy, and Ms. Sumalatha released New Year diaries, calendars, and the logo of the Mahakshetram. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US