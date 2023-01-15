Goda Devi Kalyanam held grandly at Dokiparru Mahakshetram 

January 15, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Goda Devi Kalyanam was performed grandly at Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Krishna district on the occasion of Sankranti, on Saturday.

Devotees thronged the temple and attended the celestial marriage ceremony of the deities, for which elaborate arrangements were made under the supervision of the temple’s founder trustees P.V. Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy.

Special rituals were performed on the occasion and a host of cultural programs were organised including the rendering of Annamacharya Keertans.

Marking the occasion, temple authorities launched six new Sevas, namely Saraswathi Yagam, Putrakameshti Yagam, Navagraha Homam, Lakshmi Yagam, Sri Venkateswara Vratham and Mahasudarsana Yagam.

Trustees Mr. Krishna Reddy, Ms. Sudha Reddy, P.V. Subba Reddy, and Ms. Sumalatha released New Year diaries, calendars, and the logo of the Mahakshetram.