‘Goda Devi Kalyanam’ held at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram temples

January 14, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Devotees witness the Godadevi Kalyanam being performed at the Shiva Balaji temple in Srikakulam on Sunday

Devotees witness the Godadevi Kalyanam being performed at the Shiva Balaji temple in Srikakulam on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of devotees witnessed ‘Goda Devi Kalyanam’, the celestial marriage of Goddess Goda Devi and Lord Sri Ranganatha Swamy, performed at the Shiva Balaji temple of Srikakulam in the early hours of Sunday.

The temple priest Gopinambala Sitaramacharyulu performed the ritual on the culmination day of Dhanurmasam. He said that Goda Devi, also called Andal Ammavaru, had shown unwavering devotion to Ranganatha Swamy, another form of Lord Krishna who was pleased with the hymns of Tiruppavai.

Sri Kshetram temple in Ayyannapeta of Vizianagaram also wore a festive look when many devotees attended the celestial marriage performed by temple priests Durga Balaji and Uma Balaji.

