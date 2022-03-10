GOC visits Kalikiri Sainik School campus

Cadets exhorted on importance of character building

Major General R.S. Manral, General Officer Commanding of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), interacting with cadets during his visit to the Kalikiri Sainik School in Chittoor district on Thursday.

Cadets exhorted on importance of character building

Major General R.S. Manral, General Officer Commanding of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), arrived at the Kalikiri Sainik School campus on Thursday. This is his maiden visit as the Chairman, Local Board of Administration (LBA) of the school.

Captain (Indian Navy) Vikrant Kishore, the school’s principal, extended him a ceremonial welcome along with first lady Cdr. Minakshi Sahay, followed by an impressive guard of honour by the cadets in perfect synchronisation with the school band.

The LBA Chairman walked around the campus and expressed satisfaction over the infrastructural facilities and the learning ambience provided to the cadets. He appreciated the cadets Shourya and Diwakar, who had cleared the SSB interview to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Major General Manral also exhorted the cadets on the importance of character building, along with focusing on the development of healthy mental and physical capabilities. Administrative Officer Major Pankaj Sharma and key staff of the school were present.