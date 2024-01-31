Goan liquor worth ₹12.52 lakh seized in Kadapa

January 31, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KADAPA

Kadapa police authorities seized a large quantity of liquor worth ₹12.52 lakh, smuggled from Goa into the district, on Tuesday.

A team of cops from Proddatur Two Town conducted vehicle checks in Proddatur town when they intercepted a truck on the Jammalamadugu–Mydukur bypass road. The vehicle was found carrying 1,252 NDPL liquor bottles containing 750 ml each, originally from Goa, hidden under the consignment of empty vegetable boxes.

The cops immediately arrested five persons in the vehicle, namely, Vempalli Ravikumar Reddy (35) of Proddatur, and Ediga Sreedhar (27), Rekulakunta Vanith Kumar Reddy (28), Barike Sriramulu (28), Ediga Ravi (21), all belonging to Dhone. They were booked under Section 34(a) of the Andhra Pradesh Excise Amendment Act, and accused of illegally transporting liquor with an intention to sell the same at a higher price within the State.

While producing the seized stock before the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal appreciated the team of cops for the steadfast action.

