GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goan liquor worth ₹12.52 lakh seized in Kadapa

January 31, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal with the liquor bottles worth ₹12.52 lakh smuggled from Goa, seized in Kadapa, on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal with the liquor bottles worth ₹12.52 lakh smuggled from Goa, seized in Kadapa, on Wednesday.

Kadapa police authorities seized a large quantity of liquor worth ₹12.52 lakh, smuggled from Goa into the district, on Tuesday.

A team of cops from Proddatur Two Town conducted vehicle checks in Proddatur town when they intercepted a truck on the Jammalamadugu–Mydukur bypass road. The vehicle was found carrying 1,252 NDPL liquor bottles containing 750 ml each, originally from Goa, hidden under the consignment of empty vegetable boxes.

The cops immediately arrested five persons in the vehicle, namely, Vempalli Ravikumar Reddy (35) of Proddatur, and Ediga Sreedhar (27), Rekulakunta Vanith Kumar Reddy (28), Barike Sriramulu (28), Ediga Ravi (21), all belonging to Dhone. They were booked under Section 34(a) of the Andhra Pradesh Excise Amendment Act, and accused of illegally transporting liquor with an intention to sell the same at a higher price within the State.

While producing the seized stock before the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal appreciated the team of cops for the steadfast action.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.