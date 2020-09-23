Goal of three capitals is balanced development, Jagan tells Shah

CM urges Centre to fulfil promises made in Reorganisation Act

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrapped up his two-day Delhi visit with a second round of deliberations with Home Minister Amit Shah on the implementation of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, and a separate interaction with Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on irrigation projects, mainly including Polavaram and drought mitigation in the Rayalaseema region.

In his meeting with the Home Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought steps for fulfilling the Central government’s commitments under the Act and other promises made to the State after bifurcation.

Abolition of Council

He also reportedly apprised Mr. Shah of the passing of the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill, and the resolution adopted for the abolition of the Legislative Council, which was pending approval by the Centre.

The Chief Minister stated that the proposed three capitals were meant to achieve balanced development of the State and had no mala fide intention as was being alleged by the opposition parties.

He also wanted the Centre to help the State in overcoming the impact of COVID-19 by extending financial and logistics support.

Plea to Shekhawat

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Mr. Shekhawat to reimburse nearly ₹4,000 crore spent by the State on the construction of the Polavaram dam and Relief and Rehabilitation package.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Tirumala to offer silk ‘vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara as part of the annual Brahmotsavams.