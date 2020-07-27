G.O. to resume land from Amara Raja Group stayed

VIJAYAWADA

27 July 2020 23:35 IST

In yet another setback to the government, the High Court issued an interim order staying the implementation of G.O. 33 issued on June 30 seeking to reclaim 253.61 acres allotted to Amara Raja Infratech (P) Ltd. in Chittoor district nearly a decade ago for a digital world city project.

Justice D. Ramesh ordered the government not to go ahead with the G.O. during Monday’s hearing. The matter was reserved by him for orders two weeks ago.

The Amara Raja Infratech (P) Ltd. moved the HIgh Court challenging the decision to take back a portion of the land allotted to it by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

The State government wanted to take back the land due to its non-utilisation by the company within the stipulated two years of execution of the sale agreement.

A total of 483.27 acres was allotted to the infrastructure arm of the Amara Raja Group.