Go to polls on Amarvatiissue, Naidu dares Jagan

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has offered to quit politics if all the 151 YSR Congress Party MLAs resign and get elected again on the Amaravati issue.

Throwing this challenge at the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Mr. Naidu asked the Chief Minister to go for elections. If people voted him (Jagan Mohan Reddy) back to power supporting capital at Visakhapatam, he is ready to quit politics forever, Mr. Naidu said at a public meeting here on Monday afternoon.

As part of the campaign against the three capitals idea, Mr. Naidu began his rally from the Kodikonda check-post in the district. The YSRCP workers tried to stop the convoy, but the police pre-empted it and made preventive arrests also.

Rubbishes reports

Accusing the government of getting ‘tailor-made’ BCG and G.N. Rao committee reports, he asked people to celebrate Bhogi festivities by burning their copies like other waste material in their house.

Mr. Naidu said he was not against the development of Rayalaseema, but favours ‘One State One Capital’, and pointed out that even now Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was proposing to divide High Court into three parts and setting up benches in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati, but all this can happen only if the Centre and Supreme Court give their nod.

He pointed out that travelling to the proposed Executive capital would take two days from Hindupur and just for a day’s work, people would need to spend five days. Giving an example of his love for Rayalaseema development, he said he had brought KIA Motors India factory, which generated number of jobs locally.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had defrauded the government and people in the name of Lepakshi Knowledge Hub and was making rounds to the courts, while did not make efforts to retain the Jockey hosiery unit in Anantapur and allowed it to go away, the TDP leader said.

Terming Amaravati a golden goose, Mr. Naidu alleged: “We gave the YSRCP government the property worth 2 lakh crore at Amaravati and he does not know how to use it and generate revenue for the State,” he observed.

‘Impact on IT sector’

“The Millenium Towers at Visakhapatnam, which the government proposes to make the Secretariat, was built by me for Information Technology sector, but the move would have an impact on the job sector,” he said.

The High-Power Committee would meet on January 17, State Cabinet on January 18, and the Assembly on January 20 and the Legislative Council on January 21, Mr. Naidu said pointing out at the hurry with which the government was taking these steps.

Telugu Desam district president B.K. Parthasarathi, Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna accompanied him and they accepted donations from people all along their route.