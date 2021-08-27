Andhra Pradesh

Go Sports to conduct T-20 cricket tournament from August 29

Go Sports Cricket Academy, in association with Gates Institute of Management, will conduct a T20 cricket tournament from August 29, said academy director C.R. Mohan.

Twenty-four teams from different parts of the State will participate in the tournament. The final will be held on the fourth Sunday of September, Mr. Mohan said after releasing the tournaments schedule and team jerseys, on Friday.

Tournament director C. Ramesh said the matches would be held at Go Sports Cricket Ground, located at Adavi Nekkalam village on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Kishan of Gates Institute of Management said about 376 players would participate in the tournament, and elaborate arrangements were being made for conducting the matches.


