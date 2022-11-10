Go-puja performed on Vasantha Mandapam

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
November 10, 2022 20:36 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on November 10 (Thursday), performed go-puja on the Vasantha Mandapam at the south-west corner of Tirumala temple.

The special ritual was performed as part of TTDs decision to observe Vishnu pujas during the month of Kartikam.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts were taken out to the venue in a grand procession where the priests ceremoniously conducted pujas to a cow and its calf amid the recitation of ‘Sri Suktham’.

The ritual concluded with ‘Kshama prarthana’ seeking forgiveness, and ‘mangala harati’.

