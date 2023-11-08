HamberMenu
G.O. on promotions upsets teachers in Andhra Pradesh

They allege that filling of vacant District Educational Officer and Deputy Education Officer posts with the available ADs and senior DIET lecturers is a ploy to deprive teachers of promotion

November 08, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to fill the existing and anticipated vacancies of the posts of District Educational Officer / Deputy Director for the panel year 2023-24 with the persons available in the category of Assistant Director and senior lecturer in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) has raised the hackles of the teacher unions.

The decision was conveyed through G.O. 282 issued on November 8.

State president and general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) Ch. Manjula and K. Bhanu Murthy said implementation of the G.O. would adversely affect the interests of senior teachers.

They alleged that filling of the vacant District Educational Officer and Deputy Education Officer posts with ADs and senior lecturers in DIETs on the pretext that it might take three or four years to find eligible candidates to fill the posts was a ploy to deprive teachers of promotion.

They said even in the past, this government had obstructed promotions to teachers by filling the posts of Deputy Educational Officer with Assistant Director. They said the government should desist from such decisions as it would harm the interests of teachers and demanded that the vacant posts be carried forward.

The G.O. said the government responded favourably to a request made by the Commissioner, School Education, to consider this as a special case / one-time exemption to fill the existing and anticipated vacancies with the available Assistant Director and senior lecturers, DIET, and not to carry forward to the next panel year in the interest of the department, as it might take at least three to four years to get the qualified persons in these available categories.

Andhra Pradesh / teachers union / teachers

