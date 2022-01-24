Andhra Pradesh

G.O. on new districts likely to be issued

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has given the nod for creation of smaller districts in the State, on the lines of Telangana.

A G.O. is likely to be issued on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the nod, fulfilling the promise made in the election manifesto.

The government has taken the decision to create smaller districts to ensure better administrative control and dispensation of welfare schemes, sources said.

There are 13 districts in the State now, and they can be divided into either 19, or 25 to ensure that each Lok Sabha segment is made into a district.


