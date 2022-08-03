G.O. on naming Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar issued

August 03, 2022 19:27 IST

It is official. Konaseema district has been named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, with effect from August 2.

Konaseema district was carved out from East Godavari district on April 4 reorganisation exercise. The new district has 22 mandals and a population of 17.19 lakh. The Revenue Department issued a G.O. on August 2, renaming the district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Collector Himanshu Shukla has asked all the officials to change the name of the district in the records.

The proposal by the State government to change the name of the district caused a uproar that led to clashes in Amalapuram. The case is still under investigation.