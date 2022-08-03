Andhra Pradesh

G.O. on naming Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar issued

Staff Reporter AMALAPURAM August 03, 2022 19:27 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:27 IST

It is official. Konaseema district has been named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, with effect from August 2.

Konaseema district was carved out from East Godavari district on April 4 reorganisation exercise. The new district has 22 mandals and a population of 17.19 lakh. The Revenue Department issued a G.O. on August 2, renaming the district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Collector Himanshu Shukla has asked all the officials to change the name of the district in the records. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The proposal by the State government to change the name of the district caused a uproar that led to clashes in Amalapuram. The case is still under investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry
Read more...