GO on English medium in schools issued

The government on Friday issued a GO for converting classes I to VI in primary, UP and high schools under all managements, into English medium from the academic year 2020-21.

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar said the number of classes to be brought under ‘English medium’ would gradually be increased in the subsequent academic years. He said Telugu/Urdu would be a compulsory subject, depending on the current medium of instruction.

He said the government was wedded to the cause of protecting, promoting and safeguarding the Telugu language, which would remain a compulsory subject in all schools under all managements, both government and private, across the State.