G.O. No. 1 intends to regulate, not ban public meetings and rallies in Andhra Pradesh, say police

January 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Government Order has only reiterated the existing rules under Police Act, 1861, says Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) A. Ravishankar

Tharun Boda

ADGP (L&O) A. Ravishankar addressing the media at AP Police Headquarters near Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Making it clear that no ‘ban’ has been imposed on public meetings in Andhra Pradesh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) A. Ravishankar has said that the State government has only reiterated the rules stipulated in the Police Act, 1861 through the G.O. No. 1, which was issued following deaths in stampedes during public meetings in Nellore and Guntur districts.

“There is no mention of the word ban in the order issued by the government. The G.O. only intends to regulate public meetings. It is the responsibility of the district administrations and the Police Department to ensure smooth conduct of the meetings,” Mr. Ravishankar told the media at the AP Police Headquarters on January 10 (Tuesday).

He said that there was no truth in the allegations that the government had banned public meetings and rallies in the State. “Freedom of assembly is a constitutional right. The order has reiterated Sections 30, 30A and 31 of the Police Act, 1861. It has specified that roads are to be used only for logistics and that no public movement should be interrupted. Authorities have been asked to ensure that public meetings are held at designated grounds. Meetings on the roads including national and State highways, municipal and panchayat roads will be permitted only in rare and exceptional circumstances,” said Mr. Ravishankar.

Referring to application submitted by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) seeking permission to hold the ‘Yuva Sakthi’ public meeting, he said that it was being considered by the Sub-divisional Police Officer concerned in Srikakulam district. “The organisers (JSP) have been told to fulfil 34 criteria after which permission will be given,” he said.

Permissions for public meetings will be given after the applicants fulfil the criteria set by the local police authorities and an inspection is done of the proposed place of meeting. The timings of the meeting and the expected crowd, route map and other factors will also be considered while granting the permissions, he added.

