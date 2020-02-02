Go-karting race centre of attention at STEPCONE-2020

A go-karting race was the main attraction of the STEPCONE-2020 Tech Fest at GMR Institute of Technology, which drew hundreds of students from several States.

Building a go-kart is considered the first step towards learning car designing and automobile engineering. Nine teams from different colleges showcased their talent in a series of rounds conducted to test technical aspects, endurance, business model and other aspects.

The go-karts, built entirely by the students, buzzed around the track at a speed of 50 kmph, enthralling the audience. The race was also organised by students of the participating colleges. The final round would be conducted on Sunday in the presence of judges, organisers said.

A drone voyage competition was also another prime attraction of the event. Sixteen teams displayed their driving skills and overcoming hurdles along the specified path. Around 35 teams took part in a ‘robot race’. In the Project Expo competition, students of Nehru Memorial College of Puthanampatti in Tamil Nadu displayed their project called ‘Hydraulic Solar Power Storage Technology’.

Projects galore

Students of Karpagam-Nehru Memorial College of Tiruchirapalli explained the benefits of ‘Glass for Visually-Challenged Persons’. KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology-Coimbatore narrated the benefits of their project titled Automated Car Parking Systems. Students of the same college gave a presentation on a concept titled ‘Smart medicine carrier using drones for the benefit of patients in hilly areas’.

GMRIT principal C.L.V.R.S.V. Prasad and vice-principal J. Raja Murugadoss expressed happiness over the participation of several colleges in STEPCONE-2020.

“Unprecedented changes have been taking place in technology. That is why we have encouraged students to actively participate in different competitions to bring out their talents. We are happy with the positive response to the biggest tech fest in Andhra Pradesh,” said Dr. Prasad and Dr. Murugadoss. Faculty convener P. Ramana and co-convener R. Priya Vaijayanthi said that the results of various events would be declared on Sunday. Student convener T. Ramalingeswara Rao said cultural events were also being organised as part of the tech fest.