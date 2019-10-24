GO issued on Nethanna Nestham

The State government on Wednesday cleared the decks for extending a financial assistance of ₹24,000 per annum to each handloom weaver family under the ‘YSR Nethanna Nestham’ to enable them to compete with the powerloom sector.

As per the GO issued by J. Murali, Secretary to the Government, the payment of assistance under the scheme would be subject to certain conditions.

The assistance would be paid to the families that own handlooms. One family would be eligible for only one benefit, irrespective of the number of looms owned, and it should be in the BPL category. It would be implemented from December 2019.

Verification of the weaver database available with the Department of Handlooms and Textiles (H&T) was being done by the village and ward volunteers, and it would be completed by October 31.

The Assistant Directors of H&T would submit the list of eligible weaver families, along with their bank account and Aadhaar numbers, every year with the approval of the district Collectors.

The Director of H&T would then transfer the funds through the Direct Benefit Transfer to the eligible beneficiaries’ accounts through CFMS portal.

The number of weaver households was pegged at 75,243 as per a survey done by the Department of H&T, and a sum of ₹180.60 crore provided for it.