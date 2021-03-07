Andhra Pradesh

Go for cancer screening tests, SP tells women

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari on Sunday urged middle-aged women to go for cancer screening tests immediately without any hesitation since the dreaded disease was curable when it was in early stages.

She formally launched a two-day cancer screening camp organised by the Rotary Club Central-Vizianagaram. She urged the club to conduct such camps in rural and semi-urban areas also.

The club president Poosarla Sunitha said that changes in lifestyle were leading to many cancers. She said that screening for cervical and breast cancers would continue World Women’s Day on Monday. The club secretary Ajay Mehata, Rotary Health Center chairman G.S. Gupta and other members were present.

