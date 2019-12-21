Andhra Pradesh

G.N. Rao panel spoke the mind of Jagan, says Kollu

TDP leader and former Law Minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday said that the G.N. Rao Committee report spoke the mind of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ravindra said, “The G.N. Rao Committee was constituted to give a report in line with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s thinking of shifting the Capital out of Amaravati.”

Referring to the move to set up the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, he likened it to the 14th century Delhi Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq’s capital plan.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is adopting the crime-stricken South African model to develop the State as against corruption-free Singapore model adopted by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” Mr. Ravindra observed.

Former Machilipatnam MP K. Narayana and MLC B. Arjunudu too opposed the three capitals move.

