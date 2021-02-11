GMSKs praised for effective discharge of election duties

VIJAYAWADA

11 February 2021 01:13 IST

DGP hails their services in video posted online

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang praised Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (GMSKs) for effectively discharging their election duties.

Mr. Sawang posted a message on the Internet appreciating the GMSKs who were on election duties for helping police personnel at the polling stations.

“Meet the GMSKs in caps, who were deployed at the polling stations to play a robust role and ensure transparency during the Gram Panchayat elections,” the DGP said in his message.

The Police Department gave caps, shirts and whistles to the GMSKs, and allotted election duties to them. Each GMSK was deployed at one booth along with the police and the polling staff.

The State government had appointed nearly 12,000 GMSKs across the State a year ago for providing protection to women. The Police Department recently proposed to come up with a dress code for all the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu.

“We attended election duties for the first time. Police officers asked us to monitor queues at the polling centres and help the voters,” said a GMSK who was on election duty at Veeravasaram in West Godavari district.

Superintendents of Police of various districts, DSPs and other officers praised the GMSKs for discharging their election duties diligently and have posted messages appreciating them.

“I am happy to be on election duty. I performed poll duty in the first phase along with the police, polling staff and a technician who covered web casting,” said another GMSK who was posted at a polling station at Nandigama in Krishna district.