GMR-Pals releases first bunch of safety gear

The first bunch of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) numbering 2,000 made with polypropylene by Pals Plush India Private Limited has been released for use by doctors and other medical staff attending COVID patients in Andhra Pradesh.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Thursday handed over the PPE to doctors and police personnel. The cover-all equipment, to be worn by the doctors who directly treat the patients, is for single-time use only.

On April 1, the Poly Plush group launched the production of PPE by roping in 120 workers in the GMS Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) with a daily production capacity of 5,000 kits.

The East Godavari District Rural Development Authority and AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) signed a pact with the Pals Plush group for supply of PPE kits.

“Production will be increased in the days to come as required by the government to tackle the spread of COVID-19,” Pals Plush Group assistant general manager Sunil Kumar Naidu told The Hindu.

‘No margin for error’

AGM, Corporate Communication-GMR KSEZ Srimanth Reddy said: “The equipment manufactured in our SEZ is released only after it passes the clinical hygienic protocol for which the APMSIDC certifies before releasing for use by doctors.”

The PPE equipment comes out through the ultraviolet tunnel to have the capacity to control any bio-contamination.

Pals Plush Group Managing Director Ajay Sinha said the group is keen to be part of the critical project as sought by the GMR group.