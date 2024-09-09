ADVERTISEMENT

GMR Group donates ₹2.5 crore for flood relief in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 09, 2024 06:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The GMR Group donated ₹2.5 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund towards flood relief in Andhra Pradesh.

 The GMR officials handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. The severe rains and floods in the State caused widespread destruction, resulting in loss of lives, properties and livelihoods. The GMR Group stands in solidarity with the State during this challenging time, committed to lending a helping hand and aid to the State Government and the affected communities, the GMR officials said in a release.

