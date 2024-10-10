GMC team studies key urban projects in Hyderabad as part of inter-State tour

In a bid to improve municipal governance and infrastructure management, a team from the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) led by Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu visited the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team explored various urban management strategies, including property tax collection, road maintenance and financial resource management as part of a broader inter-State study tour encompassing municipal practices in Odisha and Telangana, informed Mr. Srinivasulu in a statement.

During their visit, the Guntur team was briefed at the GHMC Command Control Room, where officials provided a detailed overview of the city’s population, residential and commercial properties and the mechanisms for property tax assessment and collection. The team studied Hyderabad’s comprehensive road maintenance system, learning about the city’s integrated approach to road upkeep and monitoring.

One of the key areas of focus was the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for monitoring buildings eligible for property tax, which is crucial for accurate taxation and urban planning. The delegation also examined Hyderabad’s Integrated Solid Waste Management System, including the RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) plant and Windrow Compost Unit. GHMC officials provided a thorough explanation of how these units are managed, their operational efficiency and cost structures.

The study tour aims to provide insights that can be adapted and implemented in Guntur to enhance municipal services, boost revenue collection and improve overall urban governance, observed the GMC Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.