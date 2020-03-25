GMC sets up 14 mobile Rythu Bazaars

Following the examples set in Visakhapatnam and in Vijayawada, the Guntur Municipal Corporation(GMC) has also decided to set up Rythu Bazaars in 14 places across the city.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, P.H.D. Ramakrishna and Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha on Wednesday inspected the facilities at places and said that all the mobile vegetable markets would function from Thursday.

Mobile rythu bazaars will be set up at BR Stadium, Wolf Hall Grounds opposite AC College, LEM School Grounds at Brodipet, Gunta Grounds at Naaz Centre, Seetharamaiah High School, Brundavan Gardens, Municipal High School, AT Agaraharam, Stalls Girls School, Nagarampalem, Don Bosco School at Chandramouli Nagar, Chinmaya School, SVN Colony.

The Collector said that the bazaar would function from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and appealed to people to maintain social distancing while making the purchases.