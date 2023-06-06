GMC Ongole gets 26 new PG seats

June 06, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ONGOLE

As many as 26 new post-graduate seats have been granted to the Government Medical College, Ongole (formerly Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences), increasing the number to 84.

College Principal Dr. K. Solomon Raju said that the National Medical Commission granted nine new seats for Pathology Department, five for Radio Diagnosis, five for Opthalmology and seven new seats for Pediatrics. This would go a long way in providing improved medical services to patients, said Dr. M. Bhagavan Naik, Superintendent of the Government General Hospital, the teaching hospital attached to the medical college.

