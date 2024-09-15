ADVERTISEMENT

GMC launches drive to remove encroachment of drains in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur

Published - September 15, 2024 07:51 am IST - GUNTUR

Many hospitals have built concrete slabs on the drains on Old Club Road, making it difficult the desilting work, say GMC officials  

Sambasiva Rao M.

Guntur Municipal Corporation workers pulling down illegal structures built along a drain in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a drive to remove all the encroachments along the drainage canals in the city after such infringements were identified as one of the major reasons for the Budameru floods and the delay in receding of waters from the affected areas in Vijayawada.

The GMC authorities, after inspecting the drainage system in the city, found rampant encroachments along the drains on Old Club Road dotted with hospitals. It was found that many hospitals had laid thick concrete slabs over the drains to ensure smooth movement of patients and this was preventing the workers from desilting the drains.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Government prepared plans for strengthening Yeleru reservoir, Budameru canals; will be implemented soon: Minister Nadendla Manohar 

“As a sample check, we removed a few encroachments along the drains on Old Club Road. We found huge amounts of garbage and waste generated by hospitals dumped in drains,” GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu told The Hindu.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Srinivasulu said that the civic body would remove all encroachments across the city, adding that more than 12 low-lying areas were inundated during the recent rains.

He explained that there were certain areas where the floodwater stagnated. He said that the stagnation occurred due to the piling up of garbage in the drains. The garbage dumped in the drain hindered the free flow of water, causing stagnation.  

Andhra Pradesh floods: Central team gets down to task; govt. pegs preliminary damage at ₹6,880 crore

Mr. Srinivasulu said all are aware of how the choked drains caused serious problems in Vijayawada during the recent floods. “Hence, we launched a drive to remove all encroachments in Guntur. Many people have constructed concrete structures on the drains and built commercial structures. Commercial establishments have also been built on the drains in several areas,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.  

The GMC Commissioner warned that there would be no compromise on removal of encroachments of the drains, canals and other water bodies. Strict action would be taken against the violators of norms, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US