GMC launches drive to remove encroachment of drains in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a drive to remove all the encroachments along the drainage canals in the city after such infringements were identified as one of the major reasons for the Budameru floods and the delay in receding of waters from the affected areas in Vijayawada.

The GMC authorities, after inspecting the drainage system in the city, found rampant encroachments along the drains on Old Club Road dotted with hospitals. It was found that many hospitals had laid thick concrete slabs over the drains to ensure smooth movement of patients and this was preventing the workers from desilting the drains.

“As a sample check, we removed a few encroachments along the drains on Old Club Road. We found huge amounts of garbage and waste generated by hospitals dumped in drains,” GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu told The Hindu.

Mr. Srinivasulu said that the civic body would remove all encroachments across the city, adding that more than 12 low-lying areas were inundated during the recent rains.

He explained that there were certain areas where the floodwater stagnated. He said that the stagnation occurred due to the piling up of garbage in the drains. The garbage dumped in the drain hindered the free flow of water, causing stagnation.

Mr. Srinivasulu said all are aware of how the choked drains caused serious problems in Vijayawada during the recent floods. “Hence, we launched a drive to remove all encroachments in Guntur. Many people have constructed concrete structures on the drains and built commercial structures. Commercial establishments have also been built on the drains in several areas,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

The GMC Commissioner warned that there would be no compromise on removal of encroachments of the drains, canals and other water bodies. Strict action would be taken against the violators of norms, he added.