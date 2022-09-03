GMC launches app to rein in those littering roads, drains

It empowers sanitary secretaries to impose fine on violators

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
September 03, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri launching a poster on the new mobile app in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Throwing garbage in the nearest drain and getting away with it is a thing of the past. A new mobile app designed by the Guntur Municipal Corporation will keep a track of those littering the drains and impose fines on the violators.

The app has been developed and given to ward secretariat sanitation staff.

Inaugurating the new mobile app, Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said people had a responsibility to keep the city clean, but some were still getting away after littering the streets and drains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“People should realise that it is not just the sanitary personnel who keep the city’s roads clean, but they too have a responsibility to keep the city clean. The sanitary personnel are working round the clock to keep the city clean. We have now designed a mobile app, through which sanitary secretaries have the power to impose fine. Every secretariat staff will have to download the app, which will give the secretaries the power to impose fine on issues relating to environmental pollution, littering the streets, using plastic, posters and flex banners,” said Ms. Keerthi.

The  city generates 420 tonnes of garbage every day, which is collected and moved to the dump at Naidupet, located 17 km away. There are over 2,000 sanitary personnel, including 1,637 private / contract / outsourcing employees.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The city is a mix of old and new, and many areas in Old Guntur have not changed. Narrow roads, clogged drains and the high density of population makes solid waste management a difficult job.

The Commissioner launched the app and a poster at the office. City planner Murthy and CMHO Vijayalakshmi were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
urban solid waste

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app