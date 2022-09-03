GMC launches app to rein in those littering roads, drains

It empowers sanitary secretaries to impose fine on violators

It empowers sanitary secretaries to impose fine on violators

Throwing garbage in the nearest drain and getting away with it is a thing of the past. A new mobile app designed by the Guntur Municipal Corporation will keep a track of those littering the drains and impose fines on the violators.

The app has been developed and given to ward secretariat sanitation staff.

Inaugurating the new mobile app, Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said people had a responsibility to keep the city clean, but some were still getting away after littering the streets and drains.

“People should realise that it is not just the sanitary personnel who keep the city’s roads clean, but they too have a responsibility to keep the city clean. The sanitary personnel are working round the clock to keep the city clean. We have now designed a mobile app, through which sanitary secretaries have the power to impose fine. Every secretariat staff will have to download the app, which will give the secretaries the power to impose fine on issues relating to environmental pollution, littering the streets, using plastic, posters and flex banners,” said Ms. Keerthi.

The city generates 420 tonnes of garbage every day, which is collected and moved to the dump at Naidupet, located 17 km away. There are over 2,000 sanitary personnel, including 1,637 private / contract / outsourcing employees.

The city is a mix of old and new, and many areas in Old Guntur have not changed. Narrow roads, clogged drains and the high density of population makes solid waste management a difficult job.

The Commissioner launched the app and a poster at the office. City planner Murthy and CMHO Vijayalakshmi were present.