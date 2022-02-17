GMC holding medical camps for sanitary personnel

Tests being held free for diabetes, skin ailments and other disorders

Tests being held free for diabetes, skin ailments and other disorders

The Guntur Municipal Corporation is organising a medical camp for the benefit of sanitary personnel.

Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar said that medical camps have been organised at six urban health centres in the city.

Medical tests were being conducted for blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes (HBA1C) and skin ailments. Free medicines were also being provided.

“Sanitary personnel have been doing a great job for many years and their role in keeping the city clean even during pandemic is exemplary. The GMC acknowledges their work and is conducting free medical camps for them which will continue till February 19,’’ said Mr. Nishant Kumar after visiting a medical camp at Srinivasarao Thota.

There are over 3,000 regular/contract sanitary personnel in the GMC engaged in sweeping, dusting and house to house garbage collection.