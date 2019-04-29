Glowing tributes paid to Vasireddy Venkatadri Nayudu

The Amaravathi Heritage Centre and Museum (AHCM), which functions under Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission, has paid rich tributes to Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Nayudu, the zamindar who ruled many parts of coastal Andhra with Amaravathi as capital.

At a programme organised at the behest of Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam, glowing tributes were paid to the zamindar by garlanding his statue outside the zamindar bunglow in Amaravathi in Guntur district, marking his 259th birth anniversary.

His direct greatgrandson Raja Bahadur Vasireddy Sudha Swaroop, who has been working with the museum in revitalising heritage sites in Amaravathi, said the local people should take ownership of the conservation of the Amaravathi heritage. He said he wanted to organise the zamindar’s 260th birth anniversary next year on a grand scale. CEO of the AP Creativity and Culture Department D. Vizaibhaskar said enactment of a play he was writing, will mark the grand celebration of his birth anniversary in 2020, coinciding with the foundation day of Amaravathi in February next year. Amareswar Galla, chief curator of the museum, said the Amaravathi museum was systematically interpreting layers of the zamindar’s heritage and his contribution, especially in building a new town with systematic planning on a gridline. “April 27 is called the Freedom Day in South Africa. It is symbolic that Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Nayudu was one of the earliest kings who revolted against the British rule in India. He later shifted his capital to Dharanikota and later constructed a new city Amaravathi across the Krishna river in Guntur district and from then, made it his capital,” he said.