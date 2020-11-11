Glowing tributes paid to economist

Guntur

11 November 2020 23:13 IST

Glowing tributes were paid to L.S.N. Prasad, former economics professor of Hindu College, Guntur and executive council member of Indian Economic Association, who passed away recently.

In an online condolence meeting, former MP Yelamanchili Sivaji said that Dr. Prasad was an exemplary teacher of economics, who had invited the likes of former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan to Guntur to speak at a national-level economics seminar. Recalling his long association with Dr. Prasad, Dr. Sivaji said that the latter was the first to inculcate the culture of seminars in affiliated colleges.

Former HoD of Commerce C.S.N. Raju said that Dr. Prasad had also excelled as a sportsperson during his college days. Though he had come from an agricultural background, Dr. Prasad shone as a national-level sportsperson and later excelled in athletics.

Abbaraju Rajasekhar, former HoD of Economics, Hindu College, and a long-term associate of Dr. Prasad, recalled his long association and said that they had worked together for three decades and hosted many national and state-level conferences.

Former Commissioner of Labour Esuf Shaik said that they had both competed as sportspersons for a long time at ANU and said that his death was a huge personal loss to him.

Durga Prasad, HoD of Economics, Hindu College, was also present.