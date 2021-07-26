Global Tiger Day: Vizag zoo to organise online competitions on painting and quiz on July 29

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 July 2021 20:04 IST

On the occasion of Global Tiger Day-2021, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park will be conducting online painting competition on the theme ‘Tigers and Their Habitat’, on July 29.

The competition will be held in three categories — from classes 1 to 5, from classes 6 to 10 and Intermediate and above in the third category.

There will also be an online quiz and it is open to all. To participate in the quiz, one can log on to https://bit.ly/3kXMhe4 or www.vizagzoo.com on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Later in the day, a webinar on tiger conservation, organised by the AP Forest Department, will be hosted by the IGZP.

All the participants will get certificates and the top three winners will receive prizes.

Entries of painting competition should be sent to events.igzp@gmail.com

For more details call 9441130894 or 9440810213.