‘Global Tech Summit series offers a unique platform to engage with best minds in industry’

February 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

About 100 startups have showcased their innovations at the two-day summit that concluded in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Global Tech Summit (GTS) series, a G-20 sponsored tech events, is scheduled to be held across the participating nations, according to Srinubabu Gedela, co-convener of the GTS and CEO of Pulsus Group.

“The series will cover a range of topics, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, cybersecurity, blockchain and fintech. The series will feature keynote addresses by some of the world’s leading experts,” Mr. Srinubabu told the media on conclusion of the two-day GTS here on February 17 (Friday).

The GTS series would offer a unique opportunity for those interested in technology to learn from and engage with the best minds in the industry, he said.

The two-day summit in the city had participants from Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa. About 100 startups showcased their innovations at the summit, he added.

“The high cost of medicines is a barrier for many people around the world to avail themselves of medical care and treatment. Those with low income and without health insurance are neglecting medical care,” said T.V. Narayana, president, Indian Pharmaceutical Association.

“Development of generic drugs, which are affordable compared to the branded ones, is needed,” he said.

Supporting development of new drugs through public funding, which could reduce the cost of Research and Development, was another solution, he said.

Mr. Narayana also underlined the need for supporting policies that promoted transparency and competition in the pharma industry, apart from measures to ensure fair and reasonable prices of drugs.

