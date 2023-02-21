Global Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 will be a realistic one, says Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath

February 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Andhra Pradesh Government will be hosting a two-day Global Investors’ Summit from March 3 in the city, and as per Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, it is going to be a “realistic summit” and not like the ones organised by the previous government.

Speaking to The Hindu here on February 21 (Tuesday), Mr. Amarnath said, to begin with, it was targeted to achieve an investment of about ₹1.87 lakh crore. “The total investments may go up to ₹3 lakh crore to 4 lakh crore,” he added.

The TDP government had claimed to have mobilised investments of about ₹18 lakh crore, but in reality they were only ₹1.87 lakh crore, the Minister said.

“That is why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fixed a minimum target of ₹1.87 lakh crore, as he likes to be realistic. We will try to enhance it to ₹3 lakh crore to ₹lakh crore,” Mr. Amarnath said.

The TDP government had included the HPCL investment of about ₹25,000 crore for expansion of its Visakh Refinery in the total investments, the Minister said.

“Similarly, we have also included NTPC’s green hydrogen project of ₹1.10 lakh crore, which will also generate employment for about 60,000 people, both direct and indirect,” he said.

Focus areas

On the focus areas, Mr. Amarnath said, 14 areas had been identified, and they included, among others, aerospace and Defence, pharmaceutical, medical equipment and healthcare, education and skilling, automobile and electric vehicle, MSME, textile, and tourism and hospitality.

“The Chief Minister has made it clear that we need to focus on our core strength, which is port-led development. We have the second longest usable coastline in the country.”Gudivada Amarnath Minister of IT and Industries

“The Chief Minister has made it clear that we need to focus on our core strength, which is port-led development. We have the second longest usable coastline in the country, and wherever we have conducted roadshows, the industry captains have talked about export potential,” the Minister said.

“Keeping this in mind, we are developing six ports and nine fishing harbours at a total cost of about ₹15,000 crore,” he said.

“Out of the six ports, work on four has begun - three being developed by the government and one by a private entity. Our target is to see that the first berth at Ramayapatnam is ready by December this year. It is also targeted to have the first vessel berthed in the same month,” he said.

Exports

We were already doing well in exports, and up to October 2022, our total exports, without including the IT exports, stood at about ₹98,000 crore.

“In contrast, Telangana’s exports, including that of IT, stood at ₹52,000 crore,” Mr. Amarnath claimed.

The State government is also expecting decent investments in the renewal energy and IT sectors.

Knowledge cities

“To give a boost to the IT sector, we are planning to build an iconic tower in about 3 lakh sq ft area, which will also host the Industries Department in about 40,000 sq ft. This apart, we are planning three knowledge cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur. For Visakhapatnam, we have already identified about 100 acres near the proposed Bhogapuram airport,” the Minister said.

“The Chief Minister is also keen to start about 20,000 MSMEs for creating 5 lakh jobs,” he said.

The vision

Talking about the vision of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister said, “The Chief Minister has asked the Ministries to ensure ample water, undisputed land, uninterrupted power and good roads. We have no shortage of water or power, and we have a land bank of about 48,000 acres spread across the three industrial corridors of Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Chennai- Bengaluru.”

As far as the Ease-of-Doing-Business is concerned, we have been on top since the last three years, and our single window clearance delivers goods within 12 days by obtaining permissions from about 96 departments, the Minister said.

Summit details

The Minister said four roadshows had already been conducted in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. The one in Hyderabad is pending, he added.

A host of industry captains are likely to attend the two-day summit. “Big names such as Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, and top people from Godrej, Tata, Raheja and Mahindra have confirmed their participation,” the Minister said.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal and Nitin Gadkari are also likely to attend.

The Chief Minister will be present on both the days. After the inaugural, there will be sessions with industry experts from the 14 focus areas.

“We are creating four enclosures that will accommodate about 150 to 200 people and four sessions will be conducted simultaneously,” said Mr. Amarnath.

Early bird offer

“Our Idea is to include at least one senior from the industry and one startup from the focus area for a healthy exchange of old and new ideas,” he added.

“The Chief Minister is also planning an ‘early bird offer’, under which industrialists grounding the projects within six months of signing the MoU will be given special benefits,” Mr. Amarnath said.