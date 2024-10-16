ADVERTISEMENT

Global English Fest 2024 begins at Andhra Loyola College

Published - October 16, 2024 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The English Language Teaching (ELT) wing of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) rolled out a two-day Global English Fest 2024 on Wednesday. Vice-principal (UG and PG) Fr. Prabhu Das inaugurated the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the students, head of the English department N. Ranga Babu elaborated on the festival’s primary objectives, focusing on the development of essential 21st century skills. He stressed the importance of effective communication, critical thinking, and creativity in the modern era.

Sand Space Software Technologies director Anne Thulasi underscored the pivotal role of communication skills in professional success and emphasised the need for articulate expression and active listening. ELT director B. Raju and faculty coordinator D. Pravin delivered insightful talks on effective communication strategies.

The two-day event will provide the participants an exciting opportunity to become part of activities like literary competitions (debates, quizzes, poetry recitals), workshops on creative writing, public speaking, language skills, panel discussions on global issues and cultural exchange, and cultural performances showcasing diversity and talent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Prabhu Das said that the objective was to enhance English language proficiency among young learners, foster critical thinking and creativity, develop effective communication skills, promote cultural understanding and exchange, and provide a platform for students to showcase their talent.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US