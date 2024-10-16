GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Global English Fest 2024 begins at Andhra Loyola College

Published - October 16, 2024 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The English Language Teaching (ELT) wing of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) rolled out a two-day Global English Fest 2024 on Wednesday. Vice-principal (UG and PG) Fr. Prabhu Das inaugurated the festival.

Addressing the students, head of the English department N. Ranga Babu elaborated on the festival’s primary objectives, focusing on the development of essential 21st century skills. He stressed the importance of effective communication, critical thinking, and creativity in the modern era.

Sand Space Software Technologies director Anne Thulasi underscored the pivotal role of communication skills in professional success and emphasised the need for articulate expression and active listening. ELT director B. Raju and faculty coordinator D. Pravin delivered insightful talks on effective communication strategies.

The two-day event will provide the participants an exciting opportunity to become part of activities like literary competitions (debates, quizzes, poetry recitals), workshops on creative writing, public speaking, language skills, panel discussions on global issues and cultural exchange, and cultural performances showcasing diversity and talent.

Dr. Prabhu Das said that the objective was to enhance English language proficiency among young learners, foster critical thinking and creativity, develop effective communication skills, promote cultural understanding and exchange, and provide a platform for students to showcase their talent.

October 16, 2024

