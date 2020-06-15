‘Global Akhanda Gayatri chanting’ conducted

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 June 2020 00:07 IST

Thousand of devotees across India participated in the ‘Global Akhanda Gayatri chanting’ from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. The global chanting started at 8 a.m. (Los Angeles time) on June 13 and will conclude at 8 a.m. on June 14, according a statement issued by Dwaram Swamy, State media coordinator, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, A.P., here, on Sunday.

Gayatri is a universal prayer that is addressed to the transcendent divine. The Gayatri Mantra is sacred and is considered the ‘Mother of Vedas’. It is non-denominational and can be chanted by anyone to illumine the intellect. Sri Sathya Sai Baba had said that chanting of the Gayatri Mantra is good for spiritual seekers everywhere, irrespective of nationality, race, religion, faith and gender.

Advertising

Advertising

Various wings of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations, A.P., are participating in the 24-hour chanting from 8.30 p.m. on Saturday and will conclude with Anantpur district devotees, offering harathi at 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, the release added.