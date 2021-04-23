Glitches in CoWIN hold up second dose for many

Heavy rush at session sites due to increased awareness on vaccines

Glitches in the functioning of the CoWIN app foiled the plans of the district administration to smoothly execute the administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine (both Covishield and Covaxin) here on Thursday.

“Registration for the second dose was supposed to begin at 7.30 a.m., and we reached the session site at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium at 6.30 a.m. However, the app did not function till 10.30.a.m.,” a government employee said. She said the vaccines reached the centre at around 9.30 a.m., at least two hours behind schedule, and that she had to wait for almost six hours to get the jab.

Many complained that the drive was not organised systematically and people, including senior citizens, had to wait for long hours for the inoculation.

“The idea to have a special drive exclusively for those taking the second dose was good. However, the planning left a lot to be desired. Due to the rush of people and lack of social distancing norms, many like me got scared and left the venue,” a senior professor from Andhra University said.

Authorities should deploy more police personnel, increase the number of registration counters, deploy more staff on the ground both for vaccinating and checking the post-vaccination status and focus on better functioning of computers and apps, said a senior citizen who had to wait for three hours for the second jab, at a centre in China Waltair.

More vaccines to come

To meet the demands of people who were due for their second dose, the district received nearly 40,000 doses, including 32,000 Covishield vials, and had organised a special drive.

“For administering Covishield, we have opened up 180 vaccine centres, including all PHCs, across the district. For Covaxin, we had opened up seven exclusive centres,” Collector V. Vinay Chand said.

According to him, the flow of vaccines is now being done in batches varying from 30,000 to 50,000 doses and the best way for mass vaccination is by organising drives.

It is learnt that the district will be receiving 50,000 doses by Saturday, and another vaccination drive for people aged above 45 (first timers) will be organised.

A senior officer from the district administration said that awareness on vaccines has picked up which is leading to a rush at session sites. “We are working to streamline the systems to avoid delays,” he said.