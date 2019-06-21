Glad tidings for farmers in State

The southwest monsoon has advanced into the whole of Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Telangana, some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

S. Malleswari Sadhineni, agrometeorologist and senior scientist at the Agriculture Research Station at Rekulakunta in the district, said the IMD’s official confirmation of the foray of monsoon into Rayalaseema brought cheer to the farming community.

Though dark clouds could be seen in many parts of the region, only light rain was there at isolated places.

‘Conditions ideal’

“Groundnut seeds are ready with the farmers and lands are fully prepared for sowing. With rains forecast in the next few days, they can take up sowing operations. Prospects of germination of seeds are bright under these conditions,” Ms. Malleswari said.

The monsoon would progress into parts of Central Maharashtra, most parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal by Friday evening, she said.