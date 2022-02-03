Giving schools an overhaul, not shutting them: Minister

Muttamsetti instructs speeding up of Nadu Nedu works

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has instructed officials to speed up the mapping and development of schools as part of Nadu-Nedu initiative. He was taking part in a review meeting with Education Department officials at the Collectorate in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking to officials, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the State governmentwas not closing down any government schools, but rather giving theman overhaul. Anganwadi, primary, upper primary, and high school education will soon run as foundation, foundation plus, pre-high school, high school, high school plus, he said, adding that there would be adequate teachers.

Additional Director of Education A. Subba Reddy gave a powerpoint presentation on the status of Nadu-Nedu works and the changesthat are going to be implemented as part of theNational Education Policy (NEP).

Collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, and Anakapalle MLA G. Amarnath were present.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the new education policy’s only motto is to provide quality education to children.

“The YSRCP government has been lending a helping hand to the poor children by introducing schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidhya Deevena and Vidhya Vasathi. As part of Nadu-Nedu works, government schools are being developed on par with corporate schools. Every high school will have a laboratory, library and all modern facilities,” he added.