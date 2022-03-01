Giving back to society is a virtue, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that those who have tasted success in life should give back to the society, adding that it is a virtue.

He gave away the ‘Prathiba Puraskaramulu’ to meritorious students from Guntur district at a programme organised by the Ramineni Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said that the Ramineni Foundation was established in the United States of America in 1995 to preserve Indian culture and since 1999, it has been giving away awards instituted in the memory of Ramineni Annaya Chowdary.

“Mr Chowdary was a son of soil who never forgot his roots even after settling down in the U.S.A. It is good that his sons are carrying his legacy,” said Mr. Naidu. Since 2006, sons of Ramineni Annaya Chowdary have been awarding the students who have secured the maximum number of marks in the 10th class examinations.

Ramineni Annaya Chowdary went to the U.S.A in 1955 to pursue higher studies. He had worked as a professor in many reputed universities there before turning his attention to business. He had set up the Ramineni Foundation in 1995 at Cincinnati. In 1999, the Ramineni Foundation was extended to India, marking the 70 th birthday of Ramineni.

Minister for Education A. Suresh, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao were also present on the occasion.