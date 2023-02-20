ADVERTISEMENT

Giver priority to mother tongue: CPI(M) tells CM

February 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to take give priority to mother tongue.

In the letter on Monday, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that International Mother Language Day was being observed on February 21 across the globe. This year, the theme was  ‘Multilingual education - a necessity to transform education’. The State government, however, had not made any announcement in this regard. Ever since, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power, Telugu was being neglected, he alleged. English had been made medium of instruction in the schools and the students were deprived of learning Telugu language.

Students would be unable to read and write Telugu and speak English. Many countries such as the U.S., Spain, China, Japan, Korea and Germany were still continuing mother tongue as a medium of instruction and became top and developed nations. The education policy should be in such a way that the students should be given an opportunity to learn the language of their choice.

Taking the developed nations’ experiences into account, the government was requested not to thrust English, he added.

