‘Give your best to students’

K. Purnanandam

Highlighting the need for adapting modern techniques to provide qualitative education to students, Rector of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) K. Purnanandam on Friday said digital technology would help making things precise.

He was the chief guest at the inaugural of the two-day national level workshop on ‘Learning Management Systems and Ed-Tech Tools’ organised by the The Digital Monitoring Cell (DMC) of JNTUK here.

On the occasion, Prof. Purnanandam advised varsity lecturers to upgrade their knowledge on a regular basis.

Director of JNTUK’s Incubation Centre J.V.R.Murthy was the convener of the workshop, in which DMC coordinator A.S.N. Chakravarthy and other officials of the JNTUK and faculty from different educational institutions were present.

