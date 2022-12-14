Give wide publicity to welfare schemes, Jagan Mohan Reddy tells YSRCP leaders

December 14, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Chief Minister attends marriage of Nellimarla MLA’s son

K Srinivasa Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting Manideep and Sneha on the occasion of their marriage, at Dakamarri on the outskirts of Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly asked YSRCP MLAs, MLCs and other leaders from the North Andhra region to give wide publicity for the welfare schemes being implemented in the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived at Dakamarri on the Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route to attend the marriage of Nellimarla MLA B. Appala Naidu’s son Manideep with Sneha, had a brief chat with the public representatives who came from Parvatipuram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Patapatnam MLA Reddi Shanti told the Chief Minister that there was a positive wave for the party in her constituency and other parts of the district.

MLAs K. Srinivasa Rao (S. Kota), S. Venkata China Appla Naidu (Bobbili), and A. Joga Rao (Parvatipuram), and party leaders A. Vikram and A. Bhavana were among others who met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Vikram received appreciation from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for conducting the Jagananna Premier League.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana introduced the local ZPTC members and others to the Chief Minister.

