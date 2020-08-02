‘Give top priority topeople with symptoms’

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz asked the officials of the Health Department in the district to admit persons with severe COVID symptoms such as fever for more than a couple of days and breathing problems to hospitals even they are not tested for COVID.

At a review meeting with the officials here on Sunday Mr. Imtiaz asked them to form mandal, divisional and district-level COVID Committees to focus on people with symptoms.

He said ANMs, Asha workers and other health workers should be deployed to identify people suffering from COVID symptoms and such persons should be admitted to the nearest hospital. He said the availability of beds in the nearest hospitals could be found out by calling the COVID Command Control Room.