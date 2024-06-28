ADVERTISEMENT

Give priority to Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, TDP SC Cell leaders urges Andhra Pradesh government

Published - June 28, 2024 06:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The previous YSRCP government completely neglected the project, he alleges

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party’s SC Cell State general secretary S.V. Ramana Madiga on Friday alleged that previous YSRCP government had completely neglected Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project although it was a lifeline for North Andhra region.

He gave a representation to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao in Amaravati, urging them to give priority to the project which would ensure irrigation facility for nearly 4.75 lakh acres in the region.

He said that Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s relentless fight led to the stopping of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant while hoping that the Union government would understand the sentiments of the people of the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US